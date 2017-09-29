HCSO deputies arrest, charge man with arson

Hamilton County Sheriff's Office deputies have arrested and charged a Sequatchie County man with arson.

Deputies were first dispatched to a home on the 15000 block of Dayton Pike on Sep. 19, 2017 on reports of a stolen vehicle.

The victim told deputies that she heard a vehicle start around 5:00 a.m., and then later noticed her vehicle was missing.

The vehicle had been listed as for sale, and had been parked for two weeks. Officials say the suspect, Phillip T. Branum, had stopped by several days prior to test drive the truck, and was gone for over 30 minutes.

After further investigation, deputies found Branum to have a long record for theft and other offenses.

Soddy Daisy Police drove to the 11000 block of Rail Road Street to see if Branum had the truck. Upon police arrival at the residence, Branum jumped into the truck and fled the scene.

Branum led police on a chase into Sequatchie County, eventually stopping in a washed out trail. Both Soddy Daisy Police and Hamilton County Sheriff's deputies followed the suspect on foot.

Officials say the suspect then poured transmission fluid into the front seat of the truck and set it on fire.

Deputies were able to put the fire out in the truck, while Branum fled further into the woods.

K9s and other officers were eventually able to locate the suspect in the Snyder Loop area of Sequatchie County, and took the suspect into custody.

Branum is being held on a $15,000 bond.