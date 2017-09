The scenic view of Snoopers Rock is located just a few miles west of the Scenic City.

It is found within the confines of the Prentice Cooper State Forest and Wildlife Management Area on Signal Mountain.

Check their website as the area closes on occasion for deer and turkey hunts.

Currently, we know the area in Prentice Cooper east of Highway 27 including Edwards Point will remain open for hiking on: October 5-7, 21-22, 26-28 and November 3-5 and 25-30.

The trail is dog-friendly, but they must stay on-leash.

A peaceful walk in the woods leads you to one of the best views of the Tennessee River Gorge.

Watch the video for the secrets of this scenic spot.