Grandmother sentenced to 60 years for murder-for-hire scheme

Grandmother sentenced to 60 years for murder-for-hire scheme

By Associated Press

TOWN CREEK, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama woman accused of trying to hire a hit man to kill the mother of her grandson has been sentenced to 60 years in prison.

News outlets report 54-year-old Sandra Hill Treadway was sentenced on Tuesday after being found guilty in August for solicitation to commit murder, stemming from a custody dispute.

The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office learned of the murder-for-hire scheme during a drug investigation and had an investigator pose as a hit man. The agent met with Treadway, who gave him partial payment. The sheriff's office then contacted the intended victim and arranged to fake her death. Treadway was arrested when she paid the agent the rest of the money upon seeing photos of the staged crime scene.

Court records show Treadway was also fined $60,000.

