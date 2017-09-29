A great weekend ahead

Good Friday. We are launching into a great weekend. Today will be a bit cooler and drier than we have been recently. our high will reach a pleasant 83 with sunny skies. We will have some clouds in the Blue Ridge, but any rain should stay east of Murphy, NC. We may be a bit breezy at times with winds from the north at 10-15 mph.

We will have great weather for all the football games tonight with temperatures dropping through th 70s during the games.

Saturday will be awesome with cool mornings in the mid to upper 50s and great afternoons with sunshine and highs in the upper 70s near 80.

Sunday we will continue the nice fall weather. Sunday morning will be cool in the low to mid 50s. The afternoon will sport lots of sunshine with a high of 78.

Next week will be dry with on and off clouds and highs in the low 780s all week.

David Karnes

FRIDAY