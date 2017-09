Thursday night, the Chattanooga Times Free Press hosted its 10th annual Best of the Best Awards ceremony, recognizing excellence in local business.

The awards were voted on by Chattanoogans and we have to say thank you.

Channel 3 was recognized as Best Local TV Station for the 8th year in a row and for Best Weather Report for the 10th year.

Our own Cindy Sexton was also named Best TV Personality.

Thank you for watching and voting for Channel 3 Eyewitness News.