Tennessee Gov. Haslam considering U.S. Senate bid

TN Gov. Bill Haslam. AP photo TN Gov. Bill Haslam. AP photo

By ERIK SCHELZIG
Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam says he is considering running for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by the retirement of his friend Bob Corker.

Haslam told reporters Thursday that he had been holding out hope that Corker would decide to run for a third term. But the former Chattanooga mayor's decision to return home has forced Haslam to consider whether he should run.

Haslam can't for run for governor again next year because of term limits. The Republican says he will consult with family and friends and pray about whether to run for Senate, which he says hasn't been something he has long aspired to.

The governor did not indicate exactly when he would decide, other than it wouldn't be as soon as Friday or as long as a month.

