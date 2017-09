The Hamilton County Grand Jury handed down indictments for a man accused of aggravated assault on police officers.

Police say Casey Jay Smith assaulted police officers, which resulted in him being shot on September 4.

It all happened on Central Avenue.

Smith was arrested on September 28, for aggravated assault, felony evading arrest, and theft over $10,000.

Smith's bond has been set at $40,000.

