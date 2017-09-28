Judge upholds verdict awarding group of CPD officers back pay

If Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke chooses to run for U.S. Senate, there could be a domino effect in city government. Berke was re-elected in march to a second term, leaving three years left in his time in office.More
If Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke chooses to run for U.S. Senate, there could be a domino effect in city government. Berke was re-elected in march to a second term, leaving three years left in his time in office.More
In court Thursday, Spc. Charles Robinson pleaded guilty to conspiracy, murder and obstruction of justice in the death of Shadow McClaine.More
In court Thursday, Spc. Charles Robinson pleaded guilty to conspiracy, murder and obstruction of justice in the death of Shadow McClaine.More
Mark Griffith, Superintendent of Marion County Schools, says the two players hit a freshman player in the back with a belt in the locker room before football practice Wednesday.More
Mark Griffith, Superintendent of Marion County Schools, says the two players hit a freshman player in the back with a belt in the locker room before football practice Wednesday.More