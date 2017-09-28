Judge upholds verdict awarding group of CPD officers back pay

Twenty-five high-ranking Chattanooga Police Officers won their case in Hamilton County Chancery Court.

Wednesday, Hamilton County Chancellor Pam Fleenor affirmed the $828,700 judgment on behalf of 25 officers against the City of Chattanooga.

Attorney for the Plaintiffs, Janie Parks Varnell, states “today, the Chancellor puts an end to the City’s latest attempt to avoid paying this jury verdict. What once started as a $562,000 jury verdict over a year ago has now increased to $828,700 because the City refuses to acknowledge a jury’s unanimous finding that the City violated their own City Code and breached a contract with these officers.”

