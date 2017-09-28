Mother of Woodmore crash victim files lawsuit against funeral home, fake attorney

Photo of Cordayja Jones, one of six children killed in the Woodmore school bus crash.

The mother of a Woodmore crash victim is suing a local funeral home and a Texas-based law firm for locking her in a room with a fake attorney who was wanting to represent her in a lawsuit.

The lawsuit says LaTesha Jones, mother of Cor'Dayja Jones, went to Taylor Funeral with some family members for a private viewing of her daughter's body. The mother became too upset to continue funeral arrangements and was told to come back later by funeral home employee Anita Taylor.

Jones and some of her family members later returned to the funeral home to meet with Durham School Services to go over the arrangements for her daughter. The meeting took several hours.

The lawsuit says, during a break from the meeting, Anita Taylor told Jones and a few of her family members to go to a separate room that was away from the other family members.

The suit says Taylor locked the door behind her once the family was inside and then introduced Jones to Alphonso McClendon, who claimed to be an attorney with Witherspoon Law Group. The suit says Jones was locked in the room by Taylor for more than 30 minutes while McClendon "illegally solicited her for legal representation" until she signed a representation agreement.

While locked in the room, the suit says a family member of Jones knocked on the door and expressed concern for the mother but was not allowed in the room by Taylor. The suit says Taylor would not allow Jones to leave the room until after the agreement was signed.

The suit says McClendon lied to Jones about his legal strategy in the weeks that followed and it was ultimately discovered that McClendon was never a licensed attorney.

In December of 2016, LaTesha Jones hired a new attorney and dropped Witherspoon.

The civil lawsuit against Taylor Funeral Home, Anita Taylor, Witherspoon Law Group, and Alphonso McClendon was filed on September 22, and accuses the defendants intentional infliction of emotional distress, false imprisonment, fraud, and conspiracy to commit fraud.

The lawsuit says Jones is seeking no less than a total of $1,000,000 for compensatory and punitive damages.

The following is a copy of the entire lawsuit filed by attorney W. Thomas Bible: