1,500 pot plants seized and destroyed in Alabama

Multiple law enforcement agencies joined forces to destroy some 1,500 pot plants found during an eradication effort Wednesday in northeastern Alabama.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, Fort Payne Police Department and Geraldine Police Department were assisted by Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and Alabama National Guard Counter Drug Unit using helicopters.

During their investigation, they also recovered a stolen truck in a field covered with tree branches, according to a news release.

More than 1,500 marijuana plants were seized from various locations in DeKalb County.

The Federal Government states that each mature plant is worth approximately $2000 each.

“All of these agencies have worked long hours and has done an outstanding job of ridding our County of these drugs,” Chief Deputy Edmondson said in the news release.