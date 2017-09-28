Whitwell football players expelled after alleged hazing incident - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Whitwell football players expelled after alleged hazing incident

By WRCB Staff
WHITWELL, TN (WRCB) -

Two Whitwell High School junior football players have been expelled from the school because of an alleged hazing incident.

Mark Griffith, Superintendent of Marion County Schools, says the two players hit a freshman player in the back with a belt in the locker room before football practice yesterday.

A football coach was alerted of the incident Wednesday night. He then contacted Whitwell High School today to report the incident.

The freshman player was taken to a local hospital to be checked out. He is expected to be ok.

