Dalton Police seeking six suspects for check fraud

The Dalton Police Department is searching for six individuals who investigators believe are involved in a fraudulent check cashing operation.

Officials say the suspects were ripping off area businesses and netting hundreds of dollars in the process. All six suspects have outstanding arrest warrants.

The fraud investigation began in August of 2017, when several local businesses reported that individuals were cashing bad checks at their stores.

Carneceria Nacho, located at 900 Underwood St., reported incidents on both Aug. 2nd and Aug. 12th. Officials say suspects cashed bad checks at the store in amounts of $811.72, $725.46, $489.37, and $478.24.

The Carnecreia location at 608 MLK Boulevard reported an incident on Aug. 17th, in which suspects cashed checks in the amount on $475.00 and $467.00.

Further investigation led detectives to issue arrest warrants for eight individuals. Officials say two individuals have already been arrested in connection to the investigation, 34-year-old Carl Creason and 29-year-old Joshua Wulf.

Six suspects are still wanted and being sought by Dalton Police:

Timothy Scott Hester, 28 years old, Tunnel Hill

Tevin William Miller, 25 years old, Dalton

James Juan Acevedo, 26 years old, Dalton

Jacob Corbin, 25 years old, Chatsworth

Charles Tinsley, 34 years old, Dalton

Armand Boyd, 20 years old, Winston, GA

Police say the warrants are for felony manufacture of fake checks, felony financial identity fraud, and misdemeanor forgery in the first degree.

Anyone with any information about the suspects is asked to call Detective Chris Tucker at 706-278-9085, ex 9165.