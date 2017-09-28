Man faces attempted murder charges for gouging woman's eyes out

A Chattanooga man faces attempted murder charges for attacking the mother of his son.

Chattanooga Police say it happened around 6:15 p.m. Thursday on Frances Drive.

When they arrived they found the victim lying face down on the ground. Police also found an eyeball lying on the ground next to her.

Police arrested the suspect, Michael Roberson, who was still at the residence.

The woman was taken to the hospital. Medical staff say the woman was stabbed multiple times and both her eyeballs were out.

Roberson told police he and the woman began arguing over their son. He told police blacked out and doesn't remember what he did.

He is booked at the Hamilton County Jail with a $500,000 bond.

He is scheduled for court in October.