NFL rookie Deshaun Watson donates first game check to Harvey victims

Houston Texans rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson made the most heartwarming handoff of his career to help a trio of cafeteria workers recover from Hurricane Harvey.

Watson surprised the unsuspecting employees at Houston's NRG Stadium by handing over his first NFL game check, worth $27,353, to help them get back on their feet after sustaining substantial damage to their cars and homes from the hurricane.

The former Clemson University star was captured on video by the team as he distributed three envelopes with ribbons on them to three women who work in the team's cafeteria.

"For what you all do for us every day and never complain, I really appreciate you all, so I wanted to give my first game check to y'all to help y'all out in some type of way," Watson said in the video. "Here you guys go."

Watson knows what it's like to be on the receiving end of selfless generosity during a time of need. When he was 11 years old, his family was the recipient of a home from Habitat for Humanity.

Watson's single mother, Deann, applied for a home through the organization for her and her four children in Gainesville, Georgia. The new house gave Watson a stable living situation to help launch his career after years of living in public housing.

The home was built by Habitat for Humanity as part of an effort funded by former Atlanta Falcons running back Warrick Dunn to help needy families in the area. Watson regularly volunteered with the organization to pay it forward during his time at Clemson.

Watson's emotional journey was on display at the NFL Draft in April, when he was brought to tears by a heartwarming letter from his mother after being selected in the first round by the Texans.