What the Tech? Dangerous celebrities

Who would have thought that hackers are big Avril Lavigne fans? It isn't her music though, it's her fans looking for the latest gossip or music from their favorite artist.

McAfee, the anti-virus and malware company released its "Most Dangerous Celebrities List" of 2017 and it's a who's who of pop music. By dangerous the company means that web searches for their names often show results that include malware and computer viruses.

Topping the list in 2017 was Lavigne followed by Bruno Mars and Carly Rae Jepsen (you can see the full list here)

Hackers trick fans into clicking on a link that appears to go to a legitimate fan website. There may be links to a bio and photos, but some of the links on the page will begin installing malware. McAfee says the most dangerous links to click are those offering free mp3s. In fact the company says the riskiest way to search for Lavigne is to Google "Avril Lavigne + free mp3". McAfee says in its announcement that one search resulted in a risk percentage of 22%.

Why Lavigne? McAfee suggests its because the pop star has been the subject of a wild internet conspiracy theory that she died and was replaced by an imposter. When fans do a search to learn more, they can run across a website with the malicious links.

YouTube isn't completely safe either. The videos playing in YouTube are perfectly fine to watch but be careful of any links left in the comment section.

As with anything on the internet, be careful what links you click on and make sure your computer has an anti-virus/anti-malware program running on it.