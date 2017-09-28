'I screwed up royally' accused leaker confessed to FBI agent - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

'I screwed up royally' accused leaker confessed to FBI agent

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

By RUSS BYNUM
Associated Press

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) - Court records show a young woman charged with leaking U.S. secrets told FBI agents she was frustrated with her job as a government contractor when she tucked a classified report into her pantyhose and smuggled it out of a National Security Agency office in Georgia.

Prosecutors included the 78-page transcript of Reality Winner's interview with FBI agents in a court filing Wednesday urging a judge to keep the 25-year-old jailed until her trial.

The transcript shows Winner confessed to FBI agents, telling them: "Yeah, I screwed up royally."

Prosecutors have previously said Winner admitted she copied the document and mailed it to a news outlet. Their court filing makes the transcript of her confession public.

A judge has scheduled a hearing Friday on Winner's latest request for bond.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.