Plan for Moccasin Bend Archaeological District finalized

CHATTANOOGA (AP) - A long-gestating general management plan to overhaul Tennessee's Moccasin Bend National Archaeological District has received final approval.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports the National Park Service approved the plan to bring a national park visitor center to the new gateway site, add signs along trails to showcase area history, provide recreational opportunities and improve access to the hundreds of acres of historical land that played a key role in the Trail of Tears and Civil War on Sept. 14.

Moccasin Bend was designated the first National Archaeological District in 2004, following Chattanooga community advocacy to protect the land.

The project will be completed over the next 15 to 20 years. The plan was a result of collaboration among the public, government agencies and nearly two dozen Native American tribes.

