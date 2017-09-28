Not so golden inspection report for one fast food joint

This week, restaurants across North Georgia and Hamilton County did well, but one fast food spot's inspection was not golden.

In Fort Oglethorpe, the McDonald's on Battlefield Parkway came in with a 73. That's considered a fair score, remember a 69 or below is considered failing.

The report states the inspector observed the person in charge along with the certified food safety manager did not fulfill their responsibility to train staff, based on the risk factors found and were not effectively managing food safety conditions. The staff will be retrained on glove use, when to wash their hands along with how to avoid cross-contamination. The certified food safety manager did not demonstrate food safety knowledge and was retrained on site.

The inspector observed the employees not changing gloves and washing their hands after changing tasks, along with cross-contamination from raw to ready-to-eat foods. Inspector went through the hand washing procedure in detail. The report also states that there were multiple employees wearing dangling bracelets and watches. Employees can only wear a plain ring such as a wedding band. The inspector saw several wet sanitizing cloths not stored correctly.

Hamilton County restaurants

75 Chopstix 6903 Lee Highway; reasons including food boxes on the floor of walk-in freezer, hood vents dirty, thawing food in standing water, evidence of dead insects, no date marking.

80 El Monterrey Mexican 531 Signal Mountain Road; reasons including raw shrimp stored over ready-to-eat foods, boxes of food on the floor in walk-in freezer, date marking being done incorrectly on meats, employees using bare hands to cut onions to be used in guacamole. Corrected to 99.

82 Southern Star 1300 Broad Street; reasons including exposed breakable light shields over food prep area, mildew in ice machine, wet stacking of clean equipment. Corrected to 97.

84 McDonald's 2003 Dayton Blvd.; reasons including inside reach-in cooler dirty, excessive flies in kitchen, water pooling on kitchen floor.

84 58 Teriyaki Grill 4762 Highway 58; reasons including floor excessively dirty, vents covered in dust, several non-food contact surfaces dirty, trash build up around dumpster.

84 McDonald's 4829 Brainerd Road; reasons including mops left in dirty water, flies in kitchen, build-up on the floor tiles. Corrected to 94.

86 Hennens 193 Chestnut Street

87 Spare Time Entertainment 5518 Brainerd Road

88 Western Sizzlin 6021 Relocation Way

91 Buffalo Shack 1512 Tunnel Blvd.

92 Red Ginger 1801 Dayton Blvd.

94 Maple Street Biscuit Company 2114 Gunbarrel Road

95 Leon's Place 3713 Rossville Blvd.

96 Carrabba's Italian Grill 2040 Hamilton Place Blvd.

96 Fortune House 1210 Taft Highway

96 Guthries 1235 Taft Highway

96 IHOP 5113 Highway 153

97 McDonald's 3413 Amnicola Highway

97 Haven's Hot Fish & More 6423 Fairest Drive

97 Popeye's 5748 Brainerd Road

97 Mellow Mushroom 205 Broad Street

99 Moe's Original BBQ 221 Market Street

97 McDonald's 9211 Lee Highway

98 Taconooga 8174 East Brainerd Road

98 McAlister's Deli 541 Signal Mountain Road

99 Buffalo Wild Wings 120 Market Street

99 Cafe on the Park 191 River Street

99 Sonic 7420 East Brainerd Road

100 Jack & Jill 4501 Norcross Road

100 Green Tambourine 5610 St. Elmo Avenue

100 PF Chang's 2110 Hamilton Place Blvd.

100 Summer Snow 7847 Park Shore

Hamilton County school cafeterias

98 Hixson Middle School 5681 Old Hixson Pike

99 Apison Elementary 10433 East Brainerd Road

100 Signal Mountain Middle High School 2650 Sam Powell Trail

100 Rivermont Elementary 3330 Hixson Pike

100 Dalewood Middle School 1300 Shallowford Road

100 Nolan Elementary School 4435 Shackleford Ridge Road

100 Ooltewah Middle School 5100 Ooltewah Ringgold Road

100 Soddy Elementary 260 School Street

100 Wolftever Creek Elementary 5080 Ooltewah Ringgold Road

100 Hixson Elementary 5950 Winding Lane

Hamilton County school facilities

92 Dawn School 901 Ashland Terrace

93 Signal Mountain Middle High School 2650 Sam Powell Trail

93 Rivermont Elementary 3330 Hixson Pike

94 Avondale Seventh-day Adventist 1201 N. Orchard Knob

94 Hixson Elementary 5950 Winding Lane

95 Soddy Elementary 260 School Street

95 Dalewood Middle School 1300 Shallowford Road

96 Wolftever Creek Elementary 5080 Ooltewah-Ringgold Road

97 Ooltewah Middle School 5100 Ooltewah-Ringgold Road

98 Hixson Middle School 5681 Old Hixson Pike

100 Tommie Brown Academy 118 E. 8th Street

Hamilton County hotels

90 Super 8 7024 McCutcheon Road

94 Studio 6 7324 Shallowford Road

98 Residence Inn 2340 Center Street

100 Holiday Inn Express 4820 Hixson Pike

Catoosa County

100 Battlefield Primary School, 2206 Battlefield Pkwy, Fort O

87 Brainerd Motorsports Park, 739 Scruggs Rd, Ringgold

100 Brainerd Motorsports Park (extended unit), 739 Scruggs Rd, Ringgold

89 Buffalo Wild Wings, 37 Parkway Plaza Pl, Fort O

87 Subway, 34 Koa Blvd, Ringgold

96 Chick-fil-a, 1137 Battlefield Pkwy, Fort O

100 Choo Choo Kettle Corn & Lemon Shakers, 350 Cobb Pkwy, Fort O

100 Cloud Springs Elementary School, 1130 Fernwood Dr, Rossville

100 Henson's Kettle Corn, 400 Direct Connection Dr, Rossville

100 Heritage High School, 3960 Poplar Springs Rd, Ringgold

100 Heritage Middle School, 4005 Poplar Springs Rd, Ringgold

100 Jack's Family Restaurants, 56 Lakeshore Dr, Fort O

100 Kentucky Fried Chicken, 663 Battlefield Pkwy, Fort O

73 McDonald's, 1179 Battlefield Pkwy, Fort O

81 O'Charley's, 2452 Battlefield Pkwy, Fort O

99 Spencer B's BBQ, 6581 Hwy 41, Ringgold

90 Subway, 5291 Alabama Hwy, Ringgold

97 Taco Bell, 3022 Battlefield Pkwy, Fort O

93 The Rosewood, 14 Fort Town Dr, Rossville

89 Wendy's, 401 Battlefield Pkwy, Fort O

Dade County

83 Dade County Rehabilitation Center, 1234 Highway 301, Trenton

86 Taco Bell, 190 Pace Dr, Trenton

Murray County

100 Bagley Middle School, 4600 Highway 225 N, Chatsworth

100 Chatsworth Elementary School, 500 Green Rd, Chatsworth

99 Coker Elementary, 1733 Leonard Bridge Rd, Chatsworth

99 Eton Elementary, 829 Highway 286, Eton

100 Gladden Middle School, 700 Old Dalton Ellijay Rd, Chatsworth

100 Hardee's, 1099 N Third Ave, Chatsworth

100 Murray County High School, 1001 Green Rd, Chatsworth

96 Murray County Jail, 81 G.I. Maddox Pkwy, Chatsworth

100 Murray Medical Center, 707 Old Dalton Ellijay Rd, Chatsworth

100 North Murray High School, 2568 Mt. Carmel Church Rd, Chatsworth

98 Northwest Elementary, 110 Mcentire Cir, Chatsworth

100 Papa John's, 2120 G.I. Maddox, Pkwy, Chatsworth

100 Pleasant Valley Innovative, 273 Harris St., Chatworth

76 Saucey Bones BBQ, 1109 N Third Ave, Chatsworth

100 Springplace Elementary, 2795 Leonard Bridge Rd, Chatsworth

100 Subway, 2979 Highway 76 Ste H, Chatsworth

100 Village Cafeteria, 121 S Second Ave, Chatsworth

93 Waffle King, G.I. Maddox Pkwy, Chatsworth

100 Woodlawn Elementary School, 4580 Highway 225 N, Chatsworth

Walker County

100 American Legion, 540 Park City Rd, Rossville

82 Cafe' 7, 1400 Patten Rd, Lookout Mountain

97 Grandview, 1301 Patten Rd, Lookout Mountain

91 Lookout Mountain Golf Club, 1730 Wood Nymph Trl, Lookout Mountain

97 The Center for Advanced Rehab at Parkside, 110 Park City Rd, Rossville

Whitfield County