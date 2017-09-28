Not so golden inspection report for one fast food joint

This week, restaurants across North Georgia and Hamilton County did well, but one fast food spot's inspection was not golden.
In Fort Oglethorpe, the McDonald's on Battlefield Parkway came in with a 73. That's considered a fair score, remember a 69 or below is considered failing.
The report states the inspector observed the person in charge along with the certified food safety manager did not fulfill their responsibility to train staff, based on the risk factors found and were not effectively managing food safety conditions. The staff will be retrained on glove use, when to wash their hands along with how to avoid cross-contamination. The certified food safety manager did not demonstrate food safety knowledge and was retrained on site.
The inspector observed the employees not changing gloves and washing their hands after changing tasks, along with cross-contamination from raw to ready-to-eat foods. Inspector went through the hand washing procedure in detail. The report also states that there were multiple employees wearing dangling bracelets and watches. Employees can only wear a plain ring such as a wedding band. The inspector saw several wet sanitizing cloths not stored correctly.
Hamilton County restaurants
- 75 Chopstix 6903 Lee Highway; reasons including food boxes on the floor of walk-in freezer, hood vents dirty, thawing food in standing water, evidence of dead insects, no date marking.
- 80 El Monterrey Mexican 531 Signal Mountain Road; reasons including raw shrimp stored over ready-to-eat foods, boxes of food on the floor in walk-in freezer, date marking being done incorrectly on meats, employees using bare hands to cut onions to be used in guacamole. Corrected to 99.
- 82 Southern Star 1300 Broad Street; reasons including exposed breakable light shields over food prep area, mildew in ice machine, wet stacking of clean equipment. Corrected to 97.
- 84 McDonald's 2003 Dayton Blvd.; reasons including inside reach-in cooler dirty, excessive flies in kitchen, water pooling on kitchen floor.
- 84 58 Teriyaki Grill 4762 Highway 58; reasons including floor excessively dirty, vents covered in dust, several non-food contact surfaces dirty, trash build up around dumpster.
- 84 McDonald's 4829 Brainerd Road; reasons including mops left in dirty water, flies in kitchen, build-up on the floor tiles. Corrected to 94.
- 86 Hennens 193 Chestnut Street
- 87 Spare Time Entertainment 5518 Brainerd Road
- 88 Western Sizzlin 6021 Relocation Way
- 91 Buffalo Shack 1512 Tunnel Blvd.
- 92 Red Ginger 1801 Dayton Blvd.
- 94 Maple Street Biscuit Company 2114 Gunbarrel Road
- 95 Leon's Place 3713 Rossville Blvd.
- 96 Carrabba's Italian Grill 2040 Hamilton Place Blvd.
- 96 Fortune House 1210 Taft Highway
- 96 Guthries 1235 Taft Highway
- 96 IHOP 5113 Highway 153
- 97 McDonald's 3413 Amnicola Highway
- 97 Haven's Hot Fish & More 6423 Fairest Drive
- 97 Popeye's 5748 Brainerd Road
- 97 Mellow Mushroom 205 Broad Street
- 99 Moe's Original BBQ 221 Market Street
- 97 McDonald's 9211 Lee Highway
- 98 Taconooga 8174 East Brainerd Road
- 98 McAlister's Deli 541 Signal Mountain Road
- 99 Buffalo Wild Wings 120 Market Street
- 99 Cafe on the Park 191 River Street
- 99 Sonic 7420 East Brainerd Road
- 100 Jack & Jill 4501 Norcross Road
- 100 Green Tambourine 5610 St. Elmo Avenue
- 100 PF Chang's 2110 Hamilton Place Blvd.
- 100 Summer Snow 7847 Park Shore
Hamilton County school cafeterias
- 98 Hixson Middle School 5681 Old Hixson Pike
- 99 Apison Elementary 10433 East Brainerd Road
- 100 Signal Mountain Middle High School 2650 Sam Powell Trail
- 100 Rivermont Elementary 3330 Hixson Pike
- 100 Dalewood Middle School 1300 Shallowford Road
- 100 Nolan Elementary School 4435 Shackleford Ridge Road
- 100 Ooltewah Middle School 5100 Ooltewah Ringgold Road
- 100 Soddy Elementary 260 School Street
- 100 Wolftever Creek Elementary 5080 Ooltewah Ringgold Road
- 100 Hixson Elementary 5950 Winding Lane
Hamilton County school facilities
- 92 Dawn School 901 Ashland Terrace
- 93 Signal Mountain Middle High School 2650 Sam Powell Trail
- 93 Rivermont Elementary 3330 Hixson Pike
- 94 Avondale Seventh-day Adventist 1201 N. Orchard Knob
- 94 Hixson Elementary 5950 Winding Lane
- 95 Soddy Elementary 260 School Street
- 95 Dalewood Middle School 1300 Shallowford Road
- 96 Wolftever Creek Elementary 5080 Ooltewah-Ringgold Road
- 97 Ooltewah Middle School 5100 Ooltewah-Ringgold Road
- 98 Hixson Middle School 5681 Old Hixson Pike
- 100 Tommie Brown Academy 118 E. 8th Street
Hamilton County hotels
- 90 Super 8 7024 McCutcheon Road
- 94 Studio 6 7324 Shallowford Road
- 98 Residence Inn 2340 Center Street
- 100 Holiday Inn Express 4820 Hixson Pike
Catoosa County
- 100 Battlefield Primary School, 2206 Battlefield Pkwy, Fort O
- 87 Brainerd Motorsports Park, 739 Scruggs Rd, Ringgold
- 100 Brainerd Motorsports Park (extended unit), 739 Scruggs Rd, Ringgold
- 89 Buffalo Wild Wings, 37 Parkway Plaza Pl, Fort O
- 87 Subway, 34 Koa Blvd, Ringgold
- 96 Chick-fil-a, 1137 Battlefield Pkwy, Fort O
- 100 Choo Choo Kettle Corn & Lemon Shakers, 350 Cobb Pkwy, Fort O
- 100 Cloud Springs Elementary School, 1130 Fernwood Dr, Rossville
- 100 Henson's Kettle Corn, 400 Direct Connection Dr, Rossville
- 100 Heritage High School, 3960 Poplar Springs Rd, Ringgold
- 100 Heritage Middle School, 4005 Poplar Springs Rd, Ringgold
- 100 Jack's Family Restaurants, 56 Lakeshore Dr, Fort O
- 100 Kentucky Fried Chicken, 663 Battlefield Pkwy, Fort O
- 73 McDonald's, 1179 Battlefield Pkwy, Fort O
- 81 O'Charley's, 2452 Battlefield Pkwy, Fort O
- 99 Spencer B's BBQ, 6581 Hwy 41, Ringgold
- 90 Subway, 5291 Alabama Hwy, Ringgold
- 97 Taco Bell, 3022 Battlefield Pkwy, Fort O
- 93 The Rosewood, 14 Fort Town Dr, Rossville
- 89 Wendy's, 401 Battlefield Pkwy, Fort O
Dade County
- 83 Dade County Rehabilitation Center, 1234 Highway 301, Trenton
- 86 Taco Bell, 190 Pace Dr, Trenton
Murray County
- 100 Bagley Middle School, 4600 Highway 225 N, Chatsworth
- 100 Chatsworth Elementary School, 500 Green Rd, Chatsworth
- 99 Coker Elementary, 1733 Leonard Bridge Rd, Chatsworth
- 99 Eton Elementary, 829 Highway 286, Eton
- 100 Gladden Middle School, 700 Old Dalton Ellijay Rd, Chatsworth
- 100 Hardee's, 1099 N Third Ave, Chatsworth
- 100 Murray County High School, 1001 Green Rd, Chatsworth
- 96 Murray County Jail, 81 G.I. Maddox Pkwy, Chatsworth
- 100 Murray Medical Center, 707 Old Dalton Ellijay Rd, Chatsworth
- 100 North Murray High School, 2568 Mt. Carmel Church Rd, Chatsworth
- 98 Northwest Elementary, 110 Mcentire Cir, Chatsworth
- 100 Papa John's, 2120 G.I. Maddox, Pkwy, Chatsworth
- 100 Pleasant Valley Innovative, 273 Harris St., Chatworth
- 76 Saucey Bones BBQ, 1109 N Third Ave, Chatsworth
- 100 Springplace Elementary, 2795 Leonard Bridge Rd, Chatsworth
- 100 Subway, 2979 Highway 76 Ste H, Chatsworth
- 100 Village Cafeteria, 121 S Second Ave, Chatsworth
- 93 Waffle King, G.I. Maddox Pkwy, Chatsworth
- 100 Woodlawn Elementary School, 4580 Highway 225 N, Chatsworth
Walker County
- 100 American Legion, 540 Park City Rd, Rossville
- 82 Cafe' 7, 1400 Patten Rd, Lookout Mountain
- 97 Grandview, 1301 Patten Rd, Lookout Mountain
- 91 Lookout Mountain Golf Club, 1730 Wood Nymph Trl, Lookout Mountain
- 97 The Center for Advanced Rehab at Parkside, 110 Park City Rd, Rossville
Whitfield County
- 95 Arby's, 244 Connector #3, Dalton
- 92 Chef Lin, 100 W Walnut Ave Ste 146, Dalton
- 99 Coahulla Creek High School, 3361 Crow Rd, Dalton
- 100 Comfort Inn & Suites, 905 W Bridge Road, Dalton
- 96 Cremo Drive In, 125 E Morris St, Dalton
- 95 Dalton Elk's Lodge-Vista Rest., 1212 Elkwood Dr., Dalton
- 95 Dalton Middle School, 1250 Cross Plains Trl, Dalton
- 86 Kenny's Restaurant, 1022 Riverbend Rd, Dalton
- 83 O'Charley's, 1520 W Walnut Ave, Dalton
- 94 Papa's Pizza To Go, 1509 Dawnville Rd, Dalton
- 91 Planet of the Grapes, 126 W King St Ste 200, Dalton
- 97 Pleasant Grove Elementary School, 2725 Cleveland Hwy, Dalton
- 100 Red Clay Resort, 5510 Red Clay Drive, Cohutta
- 91 Red Roof Inn, 1529 W Walnut Ave, Dalton
- 99 Ridgewood Manor, 1110 Burleyson Rd, Dalton
- 98 Stay Lodge, 1116 Willowdale Rd, Dalton
- 91 Taqueria Paisanos, 1113 E Walnut Ave, Dalton
- 91 Tunnel Hill Elementary School, 203 E School St, Tunnel Hill
- 100 Una Vida Mejor, 1201 E Morris St, Dalton
- 100 Westside Middle School, 580 Lafayette Rd, Rocky Face