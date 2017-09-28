Police: Guns in Tennessee church shooting bought legally

Police investigate the scene outside the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ after a deadly shooting at the church on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, in Antioch, Tenn. (Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via AP)

NASHVILLE (AP) - Police say four guns recovered after a Tennessee church shooting that killed one person and injured six were bought legally from in-state retailers.

Metro Nashville Police say a relative of 25-year-old Emanuel Kidega Samson bought the .40-caliber handgun allegedly used Sunday in the Burnett Chapel Church of Christ shooting; a military-style AR-15 rifle found in a case in Samson's vehicle; and a 9 mm handgun recovered from the church. Police say the relative said the guns were given to Samson for safe keeping.

Police say Samson bought the .22-caliber pistol found in his SUV.

They say Samson had no Tennessee handgun carry permit, though one isn't required for gun purchases.

Samson is charged with murder and likely will face additional charges. A court appearance Wednesday was rescheduled for Oct. 6.

