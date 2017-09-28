Warm today with stray showers possible

Good Thursday. Today is transition day with our weather. We will still be warm with the high reaching 87 degrees, and we will still have a bit of humidity in the air also. We may even get a stray shower, but that would certainly be the exception rather than the rule.

Tonight we will see the front having passed through, and our temperatures will be a bit cooler in the morning, dropping into the upper 50s and low 60s. The humidity will also be dropping tonight.

Friday will be a wonderful day. We may see a few clouds, but it will be cooler and drier with the high reaching 82.

Saturday and Sunday will be awesome. Skies will be mostly sunny. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. Lows each morning will be in the mid to upper 50s.

David Karnes

