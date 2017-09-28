Former sheriff's deputy charged with stealing drug evidence

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A former sheriff's deputy in Tennessee has been charged with stealing drugs from an evidence room.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says agents discovered that Brandon McKae Marshall removed drugs from evidence lockers at the Smith County Sheriff's Department in Carthage.

Investigators say he took evidence twice - once while he was on duty, and another time when he was off duty. Investigators say he stole the drugs for personal reasons.

Marshall, who has been fired, was indicted Tuesday on charges of official misconduct, theft, and tampering with evidence.

Marshall was booked in jail on $10,000 bond. An arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 15. A general sessions court clerk says records don't show lawyer information for Marshall.

