Bill Napier, a beloved football coach in North Georgia, passed away Tuesday night.

Napier made his mark in Murray County, where he was the head coach from 1991 to 2006. In his sixteen seasons as a head coach for the Indians, Murray County was 94-78-1. His 94 wins there are the most in school history.

Napier then continued his coaching career with stops at Southeast Whitfield, Adairsville and most recently Dalton, before he was diagnosed with ALS in 2013.

"What a testimony his life has been" says Chad Brewer, head football coach at Murray County. "Strong Christian man. You cannot put a number on the amount of people he has touched and influenced throughout his coaching career. And the way he attacked ALS, he was a champion the whole time."

Funeral services to celebrate the life of Bill Napier will be 12:00 pm Friday, September 29th 2017 at the First Baptist Church of Chatsworth.