Seasonal burning begins October 1

Seasonal burning begins Sunday, October 1st.

But you must have a permit.

The permit allows you to burn brush and vegetation on approved burning days through April 30th.

To obtain a permit application, residents may:

· request one by phone at 423-643-5970

· download one at apcb.org

· or apply in person at 6125 Preservation Drive, Ste 140,

Chattanooga, TN 37416.

Residents will be charged a processing fee to help cover the expense of the program. All burning must be compliant with the regulations of seasonal burning.

In addition to obtaining a burning permit from the Bureau, anyone burning in the unincorporated areas of Hamilton County must obtain a daily permit from the Tennessee Division of Forestry each time they burn. This permit can be obtained online at burnsafetn.org or by calling your local Division of Forestry phone number listed on the Bureau-issued burning permit.

The seasonal burn ban was implemented in 2005 as part of an Early Action Compact initiative to help Hamilton County, along with Meigs, Marion, Walker and Catoosa counties, meet the federal health standards. Seasonal burning restrictions are proven methods of improving air quality. They also encourage residents to seek out alternatives to burning, like chipping, composting, and recycling.

