Battle continues over Hamilton County Courthouse Confederate monument

Commissioner Greg Beck proposed a resolution to move the statue of Confederate Army Lt General Alexander Peter Stewart from the Hamilton County courthouse lawn.

It's not the first time there has been a discussion about the statue. In July, the NAACP called for the removal of this monument.

READ MORE | Battle over Confederate statue at the Hamilton Co. Courthouse underway

Wednesday, commissioners discussed what they believe should happen.

“I believe it's time to take care of a situation that could be very divisive to the citizens of our county," said Commissioner Beck.

Below the flag, and several yards back, the statue stands just feet in front of the steps to the Hamilton County courthouse.

"We should have a more appropriate place for a confederate statue," Beck urged.

While standing still, the monument is causing some commotion.

"Statues say a lot,” Beck said, “They continue to tell a story."

A story Beck doesn't think is appropriate at the courthouse. So, he proposed a resolution Wednesday asking to relocate the monument. He said the courthouse lawn is no place for it.

“This should be neutral ground. This shouldn't be a place that memorializes anybody," Beck urged.

While some commissioners offered support, others disagreed. Some said it's history that needs to be talked about.

"I think the bottom line is this,” Commissioner Greg Martin said during the meeting, “I think from a historical point of view we do an injustice when we judge people’s lives in the 21st century, when we judge the 18th and 19th century mindset, through a 21st century lens."

Another commissioner supported the removal of the monument, but doesn't believe another should take its place. Another point, not everyone could agree on.

"I’m afraid that we're letting our emotions react to what's going on in America around us," said Commissioner Joe Graham.

But for now, the green bust and gray stone will stand right where they are.

The vote on the proposal is next week. However, one commissioner said a week is not enough time. He suggested making a committee and discussing the issue further.

Stay with Channel 3 as this story develops.