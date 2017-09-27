Justices grant execution stay to consider juror racial bias in G - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Justices grant execution stay to consider juror racial bias in GA

Posted: Updated:
Keith Leroy Tharpe Keith Leroy Tharpe

By KATE BRUMBACK,  Associated Press

JACKSON, GA (AP) - The U.S. Supreme Court granted a temporary stay of execution for a Georgia inmate whose attorneys argue that the 59-year-old black man's death sentence was tainted by a juror's racial bias.

Keith Leroy Tharpe was set to be put to death at 7 p.m. EDT Tuesday at the state prison by injection of the barbiturate pentobarbital. But the hour came and went as the justices considered his case. Just before 11 p.m. EDT, the court announced the temporary stay.

The justices will now decide whether to hear Tharpe's case, but it's not immediately clear when that decision will be made.

Tharpe was convicted of murder and two counts of kidnapping in the September 1990 slaying of Jaquelyn Freeman.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.