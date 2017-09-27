Chattanooga firefighters kick off "Fill the Boot" fundraiser Thursday

Chattanooga firefighters are again asking for your help in their annual Fill the Boot fundraising campaign for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

More than 370 firefighters from Chattanooga Fire Department and Chattanooga Fire Fighters Association Local 820 will fan out across the city with boots in hand for this year’s drive, which starts Thursday, September 28 and concludes Saturday, September 30 from 10:00am to 2:00pm on those days.

Firefighters will be collecting donations are these locations:

Quint 1 – 4th St and Mable St

Ladder 1 – Main St. & Central

Squad 1 – Broad St. & Aquarium Way

Quint 2 – Market St & Main St

Quint 3 – Entrance of Walmart & Cummings Rd

Engine 4 – Dodson Ave & Wilcox Blvd

Engine 5 – Main St & Willow St

Quint 4 – Bailey Ave & Willow St

Quint 6 – Bonny Oaks Dr & Hwy 58

Quint 7 – Lee Hwy & Relocation Way (Food City)

Squad 7 – Jenkins Rd (intersection by Tiger Mart)

Quint 8 – Shallowford Rd & Hamilton Place Blvd

Engine 9 – Rossville Blvd & Dodds Ave

Quint 10 – Wilder St & Dodson Ave

Engine 12 – Frazier Ave & Forrest Ave

Quint 13 – Greenway View Dr & Brainerd Rd

Squad 13 – Igou Gap Rd & Gunbarrel Rd

Quint 14 – St. Elmo Ave & 38th St

Engine 15 – Moore Rd & Shallowford Rd

Quint 16 – Lupton Dr & Hixson Pike

Quint 17 – Mountain Creek Rd & Signal Mtn Blvd

Quint 19 – North Point Rd & Hixson Pike

Squad 19 – North Point Rd & Hixson Pike

Squad 20 – Brown Ferry Rd & Cummings Rd

Quint 21 – E. Brainerd Rd & Graysville Rd (Walmart parking lot)

Engine 22 – Walmart Entrance and Exit behind Chik-Fil-A on Hwy 153

No streets and/or intersections will be closed during the event.

“For more than sixty years, firefighters have stood on the front lines with MDA in the fight to free individuals — and the families who love them — from the harm of these life-threatening muscle diseases,” said Fundraising Coordinator, Johanna Fowler. “Each year, Chattanooga firefighters dedicate countless hours of their time participating in Fill the Boot drives and at MDA Summer Camp. We're grateful for their steadfast drive and uncommon caring toward the kids and adults we serve and look forward to working together once again to make this Fill the Boot season a huge success.”



MDA’s spirited Fill the Boot campaign is an honored tradition in which thousands of dedicated firefighters in hometowns across America hit the streets or storefronts asking pedestrians, motorists, customers and other passersby to make a donation to MDA, using their collective strength to help kids and adults live longer and grow stronger.