Garth Brooks releasing 5-part anthology of his music, career

Garth Brooks sings "Ain't Going Down" for his opening song during a performance at Yankee Stadium in New York. Brooks announced on Sept. 27, 2017, a five-part autobiography. The first book will be released in November. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Garth Brooks is taking a long look back at his career in a five-part anthology series comprising of books and unreleased music, the first of which will go on sale in November.

The country music superstar announced Wednesday that "The Anthology Part 1: The First Five Years" goes on sale Nov. 14. It promises "all the secrets, details, origins, true stories an insider would get."

Some of those stories include background on some of Brooks' early hits, including "The Thunder Rolls," ''Friends in Low Places" and "The Dance."

The book comes with five CDs containing 52 total songs, including 19 new, unreleased or demo versions and unreleased photos.

This is the first book authored by Brooks.

