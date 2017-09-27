RECALL ALERT: Saber Grills

Fire and burn hazards have prompted the recall of more than 18,000 Saber Grills.

The liquid propane regulator can allow gas to flow at a higher pressure than intended which can result in a gas leak and flame burst from the burner knobs.

Saber Grills has received 35 reports of the regulators malfunctioning, including three reports of singed arms and two reports of burned or singed hair.

Owners should stop using the grill and contact Saber for a free repair kit.

The company can be reached toll-free at 866-671-7988 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET Saturday, or online at recall.sabergrills.com for more information.

In addition to the 18,800 grills being recalled in the U.S., 2,900 warranty parts and conversion kits are also being recalled.

Also, about 7,700 grills and 500 warranty parts and conversion kits sold in Canada are being recalled.