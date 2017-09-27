2 Tennessee school bus drivers plead to using devices - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

2 Tennessee school bus drivers plead to using devices

Posted: Updated:
Kellie Rudd (left) and Margaret Flory-Hicks Kellie Rudd (left) and Margaret Flory-Hicks

KNOXVILLE  (AP) - Two former Tennessee school bus drivers accused under a new law of using electronic devices while behind the wheel have pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports former Knox County drivers Kellie Rudd and Margaret Flory-Nicks entered the pleas last week to one count of attempted unlawful use of a portable device by a school bus driver. The plea agreements will allow them to avoid jail time.

They would have faced mandatory 30-day jail terms if convicted of using a device while driving students.

Two other charged bus drivers have hearings next month in Knox County Criminal Court.

The state law was passed after the December 2014 deaths of a teacher's aide and two Sunnyview Primary School students, which authorities say were caused by a bus driver who was texting.

Information from: Knoxville News Sentinel, http://www.knoxnews.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.