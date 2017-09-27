COPY-Corker retirement sets off Tennessee succession speculation - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

COPY-Corker retirement sets off Tennessee succession speculation

Posted: Updated:
By ERIK SCHELZIG
Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Few people in Tennessee thought Bob Corker wouldn't run for a third term next year.

That's in part because he was sitting on the largest sum of campaign money among Republicans facing re-election to the Senate next year. His surprise announcement Tuesday that he will retire from Congress set off a frenzy of speculation about who will try to succeed him.

Attention quickly turned to Republican Gov. Bill Haslam, a close family friend of Corker's. Haslam can't run for governor again next year because of term limits.

Haslam's spokeswoman praised Corker's service, but didn't respond to questions about Haslam's future plans. Tom Ingram, a campaign strategist for both Corker and Haslam, said he expects the governor to give a Senate bid some serious consideration.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.