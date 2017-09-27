UPDATE: Derek Morse found guilty on 3 counts of first-degree murder in Lookout Valley triple murders

UPDATE: The jury has found Derek Morse guilty of three counts of first-degree murder in the 2014 Lookout Valley triple murders.

Jon Morris, John Lang and Caleb Boozer were slain in 2014.

The jury deliberated for a total of about three and a-half-hours before telling Judge Barry Steelman they had reached a verdict.

Next, the jury will be tasked with deciding a sentence for Morse, who faces life in prison or life in prison without the possibility of parole.

PREVIOUS STORY: Jury deliberations continue Wednesday morning in the Lookout Valley triple murder case.



Derek Morse is the first of three suspects to go on trial in the case. He is charged with three counts of first degree murder and one count of attempted first degree murder.



The jury, made up of four men and eight women, deliberated for about 2 and a half-hours hours Tuesday before going home for the night.



Jon Morris, John Lang and Caleb Boozer were shot to death at an RV near Kelly’s Ferry Road in Lookout Valley in April 2014. Matthew Callan, who was 16 at the time, was shot five times but survived.



Callan took the stand last week during the trial.



Callan was one of more than 12 witnesses who testified during the trial. More than 250 exhibits were also presented to the jury in the case.



Prosecutors believe the shooting stemmed over $20 but the defense claims it is a case of mistaken identity.



Skyler Allen and Jacob Allison are also charged in the case. They will go on trial separately.



Morse faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.