Emergency Alert System national test scheduled for today

By WRCB Staff
CHATTANOOGA, TN

A national test of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) is planned for today, September 27, at 2:20pm.

The test is being conducted in coordination with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

FEMA will administer the nationwide test, in cooperation with the FCC and National Weather Service, and with the participation of broadcast TV, radio, cable, satellite, wireline video, and other service providers.  

After the test, EAS participants are required to file reports with the FCC, which the agency will analyze to determine how the test performed.

The back-up date for the test is October 4, 2017, in the event today’s test is cancelled due to widespread severe weather or other significant events.

