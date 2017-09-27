Cleveland crash claims life of teenage passenger

A crash late Tuesday night resulted in the death of one of the passengers, whom Cleveland police have identified as a teen.

About 11:00pm a 2001 Ford Fusion sedan collided with a 2014 Ford F250 truck on Keith Street.

The driver of the Fusion was treated at the scene, while the truck's driver was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The passenger in the Fusion sustained fatal injuries, according to police.

The crash is being investigated by Officer Jon Collins of the Cleveland Police Department’s fatal crash investigation unit.