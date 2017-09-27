Near record warmth then cooling starting tomorrow

Good Wednesday. We hit a record high of 92 yesterday breaking the old record of 91 set way back in 1897. We will come close to it again today with a high of 90 later today. We would have to get up to 92 to tie the record for today. Skies will remain mostly sunny, and the humidity will not be too high, so most of the day, though warm, will remain comfortable.

Thursday a cold front will pass through. We will not see any rain from this front, but it will be a touch cooler with the high only reaching 85 (still 5 degrees above average). Friday will be even nicer with lots of sun to end the week and a high of 81.

The weekend will be amazing. Both days will start noticeably cooler with lows in the mid to upper 50s, and the afternoons will sport VERY comfortable temps in the mid to upper 70s. The humidity will be lower also, so it should be nice for whatever you are doing this weekend.

That stretch of nice weather will last through the first half of next week.

David Karnes

