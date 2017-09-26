North Murray AT Murray Co. to be featured as our #FNF3 Game of the Week

North Murray AT Murray Co. to be featured as our #FNF3 Game of t - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

By Paul Shahen, Sports Anchor
The voting wasn't close this week, North Murray at Murray County ran away with our #FNF3 Game of the Week vote. That means for the first time in recent history our Game of the Week crew is headed to Chatsworth, GA.

These two region foes will start region play together on Friday night. 

North Murray has won three consecutive meetings, two of which were double digit wins. The closest game was a 14-13 North Murray win in 2015.

We'll hear from both teams leading up to Friday. Our live coverage at Murray County High School starts Friday at 5pm. 

