PHOTOS: Ringgold PD seeking suspect in skirt theft

PHOTOS: Ringgold PD seeking suspect in skirt theft

Photo courtesy of Above The Ridge. Photo courtesy of Above The Ridge.
RINGGOLD, GA (WRCB) -

The Ringgold Police Department is hoping someone will recognize the woman in the photos with this story.

Police say the woman stole a large black skirt from Above The Ridge, an outdoor equipment store.

The theft happened on Saturday.

Police say the public has been a huge help with identifying suspects recently and hope someone can help them with this case.

If you know this woman's name, please call the Ringgold Police Department at (706) 935-3066.

