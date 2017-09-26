PHOTOS: Ringgold PD seeking suspect in skirt theft

Photo courtesy of Above The Ridge.

The Ringgold Police Department is hoping someone will recognize the woman in the photos with this story.

Police say the woman stole a large black skirt from Above The Ridge, an outdoor equipment store.

The theft happened on Saturday.

Police say the public has been a huge help with identifying suspects recently and hope someone can help them with this case.

If you know this woman's name, please call the Ringgold Police Department at (706) 935-3066.

