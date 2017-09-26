PHOTOS: Ringgold PD seeking suspect in skirt theft

RINGGOLD, GA (WRCB) -
The Ringgold Police Department is hoping someone will recognize the woman in the photos with this story.
Police say the woman stole a large black skirt from Above The Ridge, an outdoor equipment store.
The theft happened on Saturday.
Police say the public has been a huge help with identifying suspects recently and hope someone can help them with this case.
If you know this woman's name, please call the Ringgold Police Department at (706) 935-3066.
