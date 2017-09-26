VIDEO: DUI crash caught on camera in Cohutta, Georgia - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

VIDEO: DUI crash caught on camera in Cohutta, Georgia

Posted: Updated:
Photo courtesy of the Cohutta Police Department. Photo courtesy of the Cohutta Police Department.
Cohutta, GA (WRCB) -

A crash over the weekend that Cohutta police say was caused by a drunk driver was caught on camera.

The crash happened Saturday afternoon in front of Cohutta Food Mart on Cleveland Highway at Tag Drive.  

Police say the crash was caused by one of the drivers drinking and driving. 

Serious injuries were reported from the incident.

Police say they have saved the video as evidence.

