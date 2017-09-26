Catoosa Co. Sheriff seeking identities of auto burglars

Photo provided by the Catoosa Co. Sheriff's Office.

The Catoosa County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help with identifying two people who were caught on camera breaking into vehicles Monday morning.

The Sheriff's Office says the incident occurred around 3:25 a.m. in the Honeyberry Lane area.

Investigators hope someone will recognize the two male suspects and come forward with their names.

If you have information about this case, please call Detective Tim Busby with the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office at (706)935-2424.

