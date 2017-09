A Chattanooga man was indicted by the Grand Jury for child rape and aggravated sexual battery.

Court records shows 27-year-old Kristopher R. Lechner has been charged with two counts of Rape of a Child and three counts of Aggravated Sexual Battery.

Records shows Lechner is accused of raping two children, who were under the age of 13, between July 1, 2016 to July 1, 2017.

Lechner is also accused of having "sexual contact" with a third child who was under the age of 13 during the same time period.

Lechner was booked into the Hamilton County Jail on Monday.

He is being held on a $75,000 bond.

Lechner's next court date is scheduled for October 6.

