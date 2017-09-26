Florida Keys will re-open to visitors October 1st, weeks after I - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Florida Keys will re-open to visitors October 1st, weeks after Irma's landfall

By NBC News
This photo shows damage to a home in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma in Big Pine Key in Florida Keys, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017. Irma laid waste to beautiful Caribbean islands and caused historic destruction across Florida. AP photo This photo shows damage to a home in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma in Big Pine Key in Florida Keys, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017. Irma laid waste to beautiful Caribbean islands and caused historic destruction across Florida. AP photo

Florida Keys officials say the island chain hit hard by Hurricane Irma will reopen to tourists Oct. 1.

Officials made their announcement Monday, more than two weeks after the Category 4 storm made landfall in the Florida Keys. The storm destroyed an estimated 25 percent of homes on the islands.

Florida Keys officials asked visitors to postpone their trips after the storm damaged power and water supplies. Florida Keys spokesman Andy Newman said power and water service is now restored to customers that can receive them and a boil water notice has been lifted.

The Key West and Marathon airports have reopened, but debris removal continues and some hotels and tourist facilities are still recovering.

Key West did have its first cruise ship return to the island on Sunday.

