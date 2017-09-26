Truck slams into downtown building - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Truck slams into downtown building

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

A pickup truck crashed into a building early Tuesday morning. The front corner of the building is gone, but the mirrored disco ball remained intact.

It happened on Jeannie's Harley House, a sports bar, located in the 3700 block of Rossville Boulevard before 7 a.m.

The driver was not hurt.

It is unclear when power will be restored to the area.

