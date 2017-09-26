UPDATE: Woman burned when liquid thrown into her face, four others injured

UPDATE: Chattanooga Fire Department and Hazmat crews responded Tuesday morning when an unknown liquid thrown into a woman's face.

The woman suffered burns to her face and was transported to a nearby hospital for examination and treatment, according to the Chattanooga Fire Department.

The woman who police believe was "the main target" received serious injuries. @WRCB unknown substance has been sent off for more testing. pic.twitter.com/xX5BfljJvK — Natalie Potts (@NatalieWRCB) September 26, 2017

Five victims in total were injured and all are CARTA employees. The employees were walking to work when the suspect threw the substance.

The liquid was tested on the scene and found to be non-life threatening and was sent for further testing.

Hazmat crews and 15 CFD companies responded to the scene. Nearby streets were closed.

Police say the incident is an aggravated assault.

PREVIOUS STORY: Haz-mat crews are at the CARTA headquarters on Wilcox Blvd. where there's been a chemical spill.

The Chattanooga Fire Department is on hand as well, and nearby streets have been closed.

Details on what has been spilled have not yet been shared.

Channel 3 has a crew on the scene and will update this developing story.