UPDATE: Woman burned when liquid thrown into her face, four others injured

UPDATE: Chattanooga Police say a woman is in the hospital after she was burned when an unknown liquid was thrown into her face, Tuesday morning. Five victims in total were injured and all are CARTA employees.

Police say it happened outside of CARTA headquarters on Wilcox Boulevard around 7 a.m., as employees were walking into work.

More than 15 Chattanooga Fire companies responded to the scene along with Hazmat crews, who shut down neighboring streets.

Officials say the liquid used in the attack, has not yet been identified. Firefighters on scene only determined it to be a non-life threatening substance. Authorities say the unknown liquid has been sent to the lab for further testing.

"The 5 victims are employees at CARTA, they were coming into work and the unknown suspect approached the group, where the main victim had the substance thrown on her," said Sgt. Victor Miller, Chattanooga Police Dept. "It appears that the victim was targeted. There is one victim that has serious injuries."

Police are now looking for the person who threw the liquid. Investigators say area surveillance cameras show that person made a deliberate bee-line toward the woman who was seriously injured.

The woman suffered serious burns. Police say four other CARTA employees were also injured when the liquid substance splashed or sprayed them too. All five victims were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

A spokesperson for CARTA tells Channel 3, no routes were affected as a result of the attack. Police believe this was an isolated incident and say there's no threat to any passengers.

"We would like to reassure the general public that there is no threat or imminent danger to them, and our services will continue to operate as normal. " said Lisa Maragnano, CARTA’s Executive Director. " The safety of our employees and the general public is always our number one priority."

CARTA officials added they are doing everything they can to support each other at this time.

"It appears at this time that it would be an aggravated assault," said Sgt. Miller. " As we go through the investigation, we'll determine with the District Attorney's office if any other charges are appropriate."

Police say the woman targeted, is still in the hospital with serious injuries and investigators are in the process of reviewing security cameras which captured the incident.

Anyone with information that can help investigators is asked to call Chattanooga Police.

PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga Fire Department and Hazmat crews responded Tuesday morning when an unknown liquid thrown into a woman's face.

The woman suffered burns to her face and was transported to a nearby hospital for examination and treatment, according to the Chattanooga Fire Department.

The woman who police believe was "the main target" received serious injuries.

Five victims in total were injured and all are CARTA employees. The employees were walking to work when the suspect threw the substance.

The liquid was tested on the scene and found to be non-life threatening and was sent for further testing.

Hazmat crews and 15 CFD companies responded to the scene. Nearby streets were closed.

Police say the incident is an aggravated assault. The suspect is still at large.

PREVIOUS STORY: Haz-mat crews are at the CARTA headquarters on Wilcox Blvd. where there's been a chemical spill.

The Chattanooga Fire Department is on hand as well, and nearby streets have been closed.

Details on what has been spilled have not yet been shared.

Channel 3 has a crew on the scene and will update this developing story.