UPDATE: Woman burned when liquid thrown into her face, Hazmat crews called out

UPDATE: Chattanooga Fire Department and Hazmat crews responded Tuesday morning when an unknown liquid thrown into a woman's face.

First responders say they found a female with burns to her face. She was transported to a nearby hospital for examination and treatment.

The liquid was tested on the scene and found to be non-life threatening and was sent for further testing.

Hazmat crews and 15 CFD companies responded to the scene. Nearby streets were closed.

PREVIOUS STORY: Haz-mat crews are at the CARTA headquarters on Wilcox Blvd. where there's been a chemical spill.

The Chattanooga Fire Department is on hand as well, and nearby streets have been closed.

Details on what has been spilled have not yet been shared.

