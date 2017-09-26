UPDATE: Woman burned when liquid thrown into her face, Hazmat cr - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Woman burned when liquid thrown into her face, Hazmat crews called out

By WRCB Staff
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

UPDATE: Chattanooga Fire Department and Hazmat crews responded Tuesday morning when an unknown liquid thrown into a woman's face.

First responders say they found a female with burns to her face. She was transported to a nearby hospital for examination and treatment.

The liquid was tested on the scene and found to be non-life threatening and was sent for further testing.  

Hazmat crews and 15 CFD companies responded to the scene. Nearby streets were closed.

PREVIOUS STORY: Haz-mat crews are at the CARTA headquarters on Wilcox Blvd. where there's been a chemical spill.

The Chattanooga Fire Department is on hand as well, and nearby streets have been closed.

Details on what has been spilled have not yet been shared.

Channel 3 has a crew on the scene and will update this developing story.

