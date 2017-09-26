TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash causes delays on 75 SB - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash causes delays on 75 SB

BRADLEY COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

An early Tuesday morning crash is causing delays on Interstate 75 in Bradley County.

The crash  happened around 5:40 at milemarker 24, near the APD 40 exit. Southbound is impacted with the left lane blocked. Northbound is not seeing any delays at this time. The crash has been cleared but you can expect residual delays. 

