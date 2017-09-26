TBI: Man shot, killed by police outside Fairview home

A man was shot and killed by police in Fairview early Tuesday morning, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Fairview police officers responded to a home on Hill Hughes Road for a disturbance call around 1 a.m.

When the officers arrived, a man reportedly came outside and began threatening them. It's not clear if he was armed.

According to the TBI, the officers felt threatened and opened fire on the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

TBI responding to officer-involved shooting on Hill Hughes Rd, Fairview. PIO @TBISusanNiland on scene. More info as it's available. — TBI (@TBInvestigation) September 26, 2017

Authorities have not released the names of the people involved in the incident.

This story is still developing as TBI investigates.