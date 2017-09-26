Near record highs through Wednesday

Good Tuesday. The average high for today is 80. The record high is 91. Today we will be much closer to the latter than the former. Look for lots of sunshine, modest humidity, and a high of 89 this afternoon. We will be pleasant this evening in the low to mid 80s. Overnight we will drop to 67.

Wednesday will be near the record high of 92 as the afternoon high soars to 90.

Thursday we may see a few more clouds, but no rain. We will start to see temperatures sliding Thursday as the high makes it to 84.

Friday will be sunny and pleasant with the high reaching 81.

The weekend looks great. Saturday and Sunday we have highs in the upper 70s. Lows both mornings will be cool and comfortable in the 50s. 58 Saturday morning and 53 Sunday morning.

I don't see any rain in the forecast through at least Tuesday of next week.

