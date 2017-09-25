DAY 5: State rests its case in Lookout Valley murder trial

The state has rested its case in the first Lookout Valley triple-murder trial.

Derek Morse is charged with killing three men and hurting another in 2014.

The state has called more than a dozen witnesses.

But Monday, court wrapped up early before the defense had their chance. The reason was over pictures and text messages in Morse’s cell phone.

During day five of the trial, testimony centered on a phone call Derek Morse made when he was first arrested.

The state may have saved one of their strongest pieces of evidence for last.

“I woke up at my house, just write this down, I woke up at your house,” Morse said during his first phone call after being booking into the Hamilton County Jail on charges related to the murder.

“And me and Jacob went to Skyler's and played Xbox,” Morse continued.

During the 12-minute call, you hear Morse tell an unidentified female that he didn't commit the crime, before instructing her to write down a time line of where he was the day of the shooting.

“Make sure you give that to Skyler and Jacob,” Morse told the woman during the phone call.

Then Morse tells her to give it to Skyler Allen and Jacob Allison, who would later be charged in the case.

READ MORE | DAY 4: DNA found on weapon focus of morning testimony in Lookout Valley triple murder trial

Using the phone call, expert testimony, witnesses, and testimony by the lone survivor, the state tried to prove Morse planned and carried out the 2014 shooting that killed three people.

It will be up to the jury to decide if it’s enough to find Morse guilty.

The big question for Tuesday: will Derek Morse take the stand in his own defense?

He might.

There’s been talk about it. So, it may be something the defense is considering right now.

Channel 3 will have a crew in the courtroom as the trial continues.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for continuing coverage of this story.