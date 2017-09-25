Pittsburgh Steelers lineman, veteran Alejandro Villanueva's jersey listed as top seller

PITTSBURGH - 2:30 PM UPDATE: Alejandro Villanueva's jersey is now the most popular jersey being sold on NFLShop.com.

A day after standing alone at the end of the tunnel, with his hand over his heart for the national anthem, the jersey of Pittsburgh Steelers lineman and veteran Alejandro Villanueva is now listed as one of the best-selling.

Villanueva’s jersey is now listed as the sixth best-selling jersey on NFLShop.com. His jersey is also among the top sellers on the website Fanantics.com, next to players like Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers and Odell Beckham, Jr. of the New York Giants.

Villanueva, left tackle and a former Army Ranger, was the only player visible during the national anthem before Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears.

He stood at the end of the tunnel with his hand over his heart. Head coach Mike Tomlin stood on the sideline surrounded by a few other members of the staff, while all but one of the players on the Pittsburgh Steelers remained in the tunnel.

The Pittsburgh Steelers participated in a response to the comments made by President Trump, by deciding to stay off the field during the national anthem, not as a political statement but to avoid putting players in tough spots.

WPXI-TV contributed to this story.