Northeast Georgia kidnapping suspect arrested in Chattanooga

A man wanted for kidnapping in Cherokee County, Georgia was arrested over the weekend in Chattanooga.

According to the arrest report, 29-year-old Derbi M. Reynoso assaulted a woman in Canton, Georgia, and then forced her into his car.

The report says Canton police issued a BOLO (be on the lookout) for Reynoso who was last seen in a Nissan Altima on I-75 in Dalton.

Canton police were able to ping the victim's cellphone and found that Reynoso was in the 3700 block of Cummings Highway.

A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper, who was receiving updates on the suspect's location, spotted Reynoso's car in that area around 1:40 a.m. on Sunday.

Reynoso initially ignored the trooper's commands to get out of the vehicle. The report says Reynoso eventually got out of the car and was "unsteady on his feet."

The victim also got out of the car and ran to the trooper's vehicle for safety.

The report says the trooper smelled alcohol on Reynoso, who was having trouble standing up, and also found opened containers in the suspect's car.

The trooper could not give Reynoso a sobriety test for safety purposes and a blood sample was taken from him. The trooper also found that Reynoso was driving on a suspended license out of Kentucky.

Reynoso was charged with kidnapping, DUI, and driving on a revoked or suspended license.

His bond was set at $45,000.

Reynoso is due in court on October 10.

